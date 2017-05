Lift Wellness Center to offer free classes for seniors

JACKSON, Tenn. –Grab your a water bottle and workout clothes for a morning of free exercise classes.

Wednesday, May 31 is National Senior Health and Fitness Day, and The Lift Wellness Center in Jackson will host wellness lectures and free group exercise classes for seniors.

Those will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

There will be giveaways and prizes.

Call (731) 425-6875 to register.