Local car dealership serves veterans and first responders for Memorial Day

JACKSON, Tenn — A local car dealership celebrated veterans and first responders in honor of the Memorial Day holiday. The American flag was raised high in honor of fallen soldiers outside of Golden Circle Auto Group dealership.

Sales manager, Brian Russell said, “this day is big just to remember why we’ve got freedom.”

While some have Monday off, there are many who spent the holiday serving the community and keeping us safe.

“That’s why I became a firefighter, I like to help out others and if we can show up and help out with the event then I’m all for it,” Jackson Firefighter, Blake Davis said.

Golden Circle employees threw some hot dogs on the grill and served not only veterans, but first responders in our area as well.

“It’s a way Golden Circle can give back to the community for our fallen heroes,” Russell said. “It’s why we can do the things that we do is because of the service that our vets put there for us.”

Memorial Day is a time set aside in our country with a lot of history and lasting significance. Blake Davis, who’s also a veteran, said for him it’s a time of remembrance.

“We truly appreciate that they’re putting on this event for us to honor those who have passed away serving the country and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Davis said.

Organizers said however you choose to celebrate whether it is grilling out, or enjoying the day with your family it’s important to not lose sight of the true meaning behind the holiday.

“It’s because of the vets,” Russell said “It’s because of our fallen heroes the people that sacrificed for this country.”

Golden Circle Auto Group plans to make the BBQ Cookout an annual event.