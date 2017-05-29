Mobile home fire being investigated for arson

MEDINA, Tenn. — The Medina Fire Department said they responded to the call of a mobile home fire on North Colonial Street around 11 p.m., Sunday.

“…First engine on scene; the lieutenant found the structure to be about 40 percent involved on the west side of the structure, flames visible,” said Deputy Chief Lance Epperson of the Medina Fire Department.

Bridget Bland, the resident of the home, said she came back from the store to find her home completely engulfed in flames and damage done to her property and car.

Epperson said the Medina Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene, calling in assistance to help determine the cause.

“We called in bomb and arson,” said Epperson. “They sent an agent out; took some samples for possible arson investigation.”

Epperson said, after further investigation of the blaze, they had evidence to believe they were looking for an arsonist.

“The way the structure was, the way the burn patterns were, she was not at home at the time…,” Epperson said.

Bland told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, she believes the fire to have been started by someone she knows. With evidence markers and police tape still scattered throughout her property, she said, she is thankful her two sons and her litter of pit bull puppies were not home at the time of the blaze.

We were unable to reach the Medina Police Department Monday, however Deputy Chief Epperson said law enforcement has made contact with a person of interest who may be able to answer questions as to what happened.