Sample local flavors at ‘A Taste of Jackson’

JACKSON, Tenn. –Get your taste buds ready to sample local flavors.

‘A Taste of Jackson and West Tennessee’ will kick off on Thursday, June 1.

Events will run from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

Local restaurants will have samples of their food, and retailers will have items to purchase.

Tickets are $30 each.

Proceeds benefit the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation.