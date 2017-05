WEATHER UPDATE

SEVERAL UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCES COMBINED WITH A WARM, MOIST, AND UNSTABLE AIRMASS WILL BE THE FOCUS FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH WEDNESDAY WITH THE BEST COVERAGE OCCURRING MAINLY SOUTH OF I-40. ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE FOR THE LATTER HALF OF THE WEEK INTO NEXT WEEKEND AS AN UPPER LEVEL LOW DEVELOPS IN THE SOUTHERN PLAINS. HIGHS THIS WEEK WILL BE IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 80S WITH LOWS MAINLY IN THE 60S.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com