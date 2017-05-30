2nd highest ranking member of Gangster Disciples in TN faces life in prison after guilty plea

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-The second highest ranking member of the Gangster Disciples in the state of Tennessee pleads guilty to two counts in Memphis Tuesday that could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Derrick Crumpton admitted to a drug conspiracy count and taking part in a racketeering enterprise, involving crimes like murder, kidnapping, assault, witness intimidation and drug and weapons trafficking.

Crumpton was one of 16 gang members from Jackson and Memphis indicted last May.

He will be sentenced in August.