64,000 still without power in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — About 64,000 customers in the Memphis area remain without power following severe weekend storms.

Memphis Light, Gas & Water provided the outage figures on its website Tuesday.

Company President Jerry Collins has said it will take more than a week to restore service to all 188,000 customers who initially lost power. Other utility companies have sent workers to help MLGW crews restore power.

Collins said it’s the third largest outage in Memphis history, surpassed only by a 1994 ice storm and Hurricane Elvis in 2003.