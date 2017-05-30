Beech Bluff woman killed in ATV accident

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn. — Friends and family are mourning after an ATV accident claimed the life of a Beech Bluff woman.

On Sunday, Nikki Nasha Bland, 37, was fatally injured in an ATV rollover that also injured a 14-year-old. Henderson County officials were unable to confirm any details of the crash. They said it happened near her home on Spencer Creek Road.

Bland was known by her peers as an advocate in the Beech Bluff community, and her sister-in-law Melaine Gullett calls her a loving mother and friend.

“It’s going to be the hardest thing ever,” Gullett said. “I actually had a question for her yesterday about her own service and picked up the phone to call her and realized she’s not there anymore. It’s like losing a sister.”

She was a mother of six children, Aylor Flint Bland, Ally Bland, Abby Bland, Alexia Bland, Annsleah Bland and Aniston Bland. Gullett said Bland and her husband, Jerry, were a perfect match.

“They were perfect together. They were made for each other,” Gullett said. “You could tell when they looked at each other they loved each other and their kids so much.”

Friends and family flocked to social media to express their condolences and honor her memory.

Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.