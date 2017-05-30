Duo arrested on burglary charges in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A duo is behind bars in Crockett County after officers said they were caught trying to break into a home.

This happened a little before 1 p.m., Tuesday afternoon on Joe Bill Williams Road. The homeowner said he pulled up to a silver car behind his home and the back door opened, so he immediately called 9-1-1.

The suspects, Marcia Barker, 45, and Michael Patterson, 33, took off, but the homeowner chased them in his own car until deputies caught up with them..

“I know a lot of people who would have handled the situation a little bit different, but for his safety, and for all homeowners safety, it’s always best to try to retreat and call us first,” Crockett County Chief Deputy Eric Uselton said.

Nothing was taken from the house but both Patterson and Barker are charged with aggravated burglary and criminal trespassing.

Officers said they also found crack cocaine in Patterson’s possession.