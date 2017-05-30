Father who prompted Endangered Child Alert appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — The father who prompted a West Tennessee Endangered Child Alert appeared in court Tuesday.

Brian Hammond, 34, is accused of taking his 15-year-old son. Investigators said they found the teen safe on Sunday.

Hammond appeared in Jackson City Court on Tuesday, charged with custodial interference. Investigators said he failed to return his son Saturday after his court-ordered visitation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a West Tennessee Endangered Child Alert for 15-year-old Aden Hammond. Agents said the father claimed to be a sovereign citizen and did not believe the custody order is valid.

Investigators say they found the teen and Hammond Sunday in Henderson County. Authorities said the 15-year-old is safe.

“I didn’t think he needed to go back to her right then,” Hammond said in court.

Hammond was being held at the Madison County Jail and is currently free after posting $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. June 29.