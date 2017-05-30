Haywood Co. School Board selects 4 superintendent finalists; meeting set for Thursday

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The pool of 24 candidates is now down to four in the search for a new superintendent for the Haywood County School System, but that may change. A board member confirmed a specially called meeting is scheduled for Thursday where a new vote may be held.

A vote by secret ballot last Wednesday during a public meeting of the Haywood County School Board determined the district’s four superintendent finalists.

Those finalists are Yvette Blue and Dr. Jerry Pyron, who are currently employed by the district, as well as Joey Hassell and Dr. Ray Hill.

Blue has five years of experience as an assistant principal and 5 and a half years as a principal. Dr. Pyron has five years of experience as a principal and three years as an assistant principal.

Joey Hassell has seven years of experience as a superintendent in a Tennessee school district. Dr. Ray Hill, who currently lives in Georgia, has three years of experience as a superintendent.

The document WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received from the school board did not list the current positions each candidate holds, only education and experience.

Many in the community said they wanted to know why the board voted the way they did.

“There’s no particular reason. The information is available at the central office,” Chairman Harold Garrett said.

Garrett said how each member voted is available — you just have to ask.

“The board members had been asked to come in and sign their forms, so it is public information,” Garrett said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked for the forms but received only three of the five members’ votes. District staff said the other two have yet to sign their secret ballots. Prompting even more confusion, a new specially called meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Garrett said the board will choose a new superintendent next week. Interviews for all candidates will begin Monday, June 5, and the board hopes to narrow it down to two finalists by June 6 after the final interview.

“We just look forward to bringing the best superintendent to Haywood County and moving forward with our school system and our district,” Garrett said.

A public notice from the school board says the special called meeting Thursday will be to record a public vote on the four finalists. That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and is open to the public.