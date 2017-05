Humboldt post office to celebrate 100 years of service

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –Celebrate a local post office.

This Wednesday, May 31, the Humboldt Historical Society will host a 100 year anniversary and celebration of the Humboldt Post Office.

That’ll begin at 1:00 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and short program.

Artifacts, such as an early account book and a dress belonging to Humboldt’s first female postmaster, will be on display.