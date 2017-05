Jackson-Madison Co. Library to host annual book sale

JACKSON, Tenn. –Expand your home library with classics from a local facility.

This weekend, from June 2 through June 4, the Friends of the Jackson-Madison County Library and the JMC Library Foundation will host their annual book sale at the main library.

That’ll run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The sale raises funds for the programs at the library.