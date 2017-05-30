Kyler Leasure makes Crusaders history

JACKSON, Tenn. — Liberty Tech High School sent their first ever track athlete on to continue their career at the next level as Kyler Leasure signed with Christian Brothers University.

Leasure, became the first Crusader to receive a track scholarship, but he also got it done in the classroom as he received multiple academic scholarships as well.

In his career he brought home one gold medal in the 4×400 relay in the 2017 state games.

Leasure said, he would like to thank his Mom, teammates, Yasmine Fuller, and coach Mac for everything they’ve done.