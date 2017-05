Man charged with attacking woman, taking her phone

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man suspected of attacking a woman near her apartment is officially charged Tuesday.

Earlier this month, police say Alphonso Crofett attacked his girlfriend in the parking lot of her apartment complex, hitting her in the face and demanding she give up her phone.

Records show he later knocked out a window and its frame from her bedroom wall.

Crofett faces multiple counts including assault and vandalism.