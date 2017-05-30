Mugshots : Madison County : 5/26/17 – 5/30/17

1/65 Maxine Douglas Shoplifting

2/65 Winston Dyer Vandalism

3/65 Willie McCurry Failure to appear

4/65 William Hayes Aggravated assault, false imprisonment

5/65 Vernon Givens Failure to comply

6/65 Ventravius Jones Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

7/65 Tracey Minor Shoplifting

8/65 Timothy Mayfield Driving on revoked/suspended license

9/65 Teresa Moss Failure to appear

10/65 Teeco Golden Aggravated domestic assault, harassment

11/65 Stephen Godwin Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations

12/65 Shrandal Golden Driving on revoked/suspended license

13/65 Shawn Kelley Public intoxication

14/65 Sedarious Fuller Failure to appear

15/65 Samantha Crutchfield Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

16/65 Rufus Irvin Public intoxication

17/65 Rodrigo Barbosa Resisting stop/arrest, public intoxication

18/65 Raymonda Rogers Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/65 Randy Housman Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/65 Ralph Cockrell DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

21/65 Phillip Gordon Violation of probation

22/65 Paula Henley Violation of probation

23/65 Natasha Collier Aggravated assault

24/65 Murrial Lee Failure to comply

25/65 Clifford Nathaniel Failure to appear

26/65 Miqaaiyl Pirtle Violation of probation

27/65 Mason Sanders Possession of methamphetamine

28/65 Marvin Scott Violation of community corrections

29/65 Mark Jackson Public intoxication

30/65 Lenorise Beasley No charges entered

31/65 Lashonda Parram Simple domestic assault

32/65 Laquanta Holliday Harassment

33/65 Kimberly Ware Failure to comply

34/65 Kayla Anderson Failure to appear

35/65 Kathy Cook DUI, violation of implied consent law, schedule II & VI drug violations

36/65 Julian Perez DUI

37/65 Johnnie Patterson No charges entered

38/65 John Tyler Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/65 Jeteris Cross Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations

40/65 Jeremy Stewart No charges entered

41/65 Jermany Perry Violation of community corrections

42/65 Jeffrey Rose Theft under $999

43/65 Jasmine Madore DUI

44/65 James Collins Driving on revoked/suspended license

45/65 James Austein Failure to appear

46/65 Eunice Nelson Shoplifting

47/65 Ernest Croom DUI, violation of implied consent law

48/65 Douglass Lambert Driving on revoked/suspended license

49/65 Donny Lee Simple domestic assault

50/65 Decarlous Taylor Vandalism

51/65 David Gunn Violation of probation

52/65 David Deckard No charges entered

53/65 Dakota Sharp Criminal impersonation

54/65 Courtney Chapman Driving on revoked/suspended license

55/65 Christopher Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

56/65 Chi Westerfield Simple domestic assault

57/65 Cedrick Moss DUI, violation of implied consent law, schedule VII drug violations

58/65 Brian Hammond No charges entered

59/65 Brandon Walker Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

60/65 Bobby Clemmer No charges entered

61/65 Blake Robinson Disorderly conduct

62/65 Arthur Evans Failure to appear

63/65 Anna Quast No charges entered

64/65 Angela Howard Vandalism

65/65 Ace Clark Driving on revoked/suspended license



































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/26/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/30/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.