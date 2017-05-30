Murfreesboro, MTSU explore joint policing effort

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Following a spate of crimes at nearby apartment complexes, a proposed plan would allow the Middle Tennessee State University police department to work off-campus at the request of the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The Daily News Journal reports (http://on.dnj.com/2r6Bulz ) MTSU President Sidney McPhee said in a news release Monday that city and university leaders are working together to draft an agreement. McPhee and Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland have asked police leaders to finalize the terms of the arrangement by mid-June for implementation in July.

University officials say the plan would likely begin with MTSU officers inspecting off-campus apartment complexes, which are seeing increased numbers of non-student residents.

The city-university group has also suggested allowing Murfreesboro police to refer cases involving students to the university for review under MTSU’s Code of Conduct.