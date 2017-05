WEATHER UPDATE

SEASONAL LATE MAY TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH TODAY, WITH MID 80S PREVAILING. A SERIES OF WEAK UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCES WILL INTERACT WITH DAYTIME INSTABILITY TO CONTINUE A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS. DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO AVERAGE NEAR NORMAL THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK.

RAIN CHANCES WILL PEAK THIS WEEKEND, AS A SLOW MOVING UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM SLOWLY MOVES THROUGH THE MID-SOUTH.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com