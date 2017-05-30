West Tennessee Healthcare leaders appoint new CEO

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare trustees chose a new leader for the company during a Tuesday afternoon meeting.

The board of trustees appointed James Ross as the new CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare during the meeting at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Ross, of Henderson, is a longtime veteran of the organization, having joined in 1985 as a registered nurse in the surgical intensive care unit, according to the West Tennessee Healthcare website.

We’ll have more on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 10.