Woman charged with stealing over $1K of items from Wal-Mart

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman is facing a felony theft charge on accusations of stealing more than $1,700 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart in north Jackson.

Eunice Nelson, 40, is accused of taking an infant carrier out of the box, filling the box with other items and leaving the store without paying, according to an affidavit.

The items reported stolen include cell phones, an infant carrier and a camping tent. The total value of the merchandise is listed at $1,791.

Police say the incident took place May 4 and was captured on surveillance video.