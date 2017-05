Woman in court, charged with aggravated assault, accused of using brass knuckles in fight

JACKSON, Tenn.-A woman appears in court Tuesday, accused of using brass knuckles in a fight.

Natasha Collier is now charged with aggravated assault after she is accused of hitting another woman in the face with brass knuckles.

According to court documents, the victim suffered a large cut and bruising on the side of her head.