Zarah Temple Shrine hosts ‘All White Affair’ fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was an “All White Affair” this weekend for members of the Zarah Temple Shrine of Jackson.

The temple hosted their annual All White Party Saturday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Members say it’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the temple.

And the money raised will go toward the National Diabetes Association, one of the organizations the group supports.

Members say it’s also a great way for people in the community to meet members of the temple.

“It was open to the community to come out and support us, and we have had very good participation so far,” Zarah temple member Willie Bond said.