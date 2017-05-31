Over 40,000 still without power in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday weekend storms may be over, but the effects are still being felt in the city of Memphis.

A WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter traveled there Wednesday to talk to residents.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water has worked around the clock to restore power to the many areas following Saturday’s storm with straight-line winds knocking out power to almost 200,000 homes.

The utility says full restoration could take another week.

Many people have traveled to shelters all over town to get food and water while they wait.

Almost 150,000 have regained power, but about 44,000 are still in the dark and without air conditioning.