Anchor/Reporter — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News in Jackson, Tenn., is looking for an Anchor/Reporter to join the No. 1 team in West Tennessee.

Our anchors connect with the viewers, having an energetic approach to delivering the news. You will need a strong on-air presence, the ability to carry the show when needed and to work well with your co-anchors to build a cohesive and enjoyable team to watch.

This is a great opportunity for a fill-in or weekend Anchor to move to a high-profile, Monday-Friday position. It is also a good opportunity for a Sports Anchor to move into a News Anchor role.

As a Reporter, you will need to be committed to “owning” the story, as well as breaking news/severe weather coverage. This requires candidates to develop their own “beats” and sources. The candidate must be able to carry 40 pounds of gear and have a clean driving record.

A four-year degree in broadcast journalism, communications or related field is preferred. A positive attitude and strong work ethic are key to being the right candidate.

Send your resume with references and video reel via web link or DVD to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Email is preferred. Phone calls are not encouraged. Jackson Telecasters Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.