Area church holds another weekly community prayer event

JACKSON, Tenn.-Members of the Campbell Street Church of Christ held their weekly community prayer event, Wednesday evening.

This week, the event was held at Northeast Middle School as members and people of the community ate together, prayed together and ministered to people from around the neighborhood.

“Sometimes this can be overwhelming, so we hope to get to know people in smaller groups, they can just get tho see a friendly face and have intentional prayer with each other,” said Taylor Downey, a youth intern who attended the event.

Next week, the community prayer event will be held at Parkview Elementary School in east Jackson.