Expect a Warm and Muggy Start to June

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday

On the last day of May, temperatures have been characteristically warm with highs in the 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms were developing off to our west in parts of Arkansas and Missouri but so far, it’s been dry in West Tennessee. A stray shower or thunderstorm remains possible this afternoon and evening but chances are slight.

TONIGHT

Under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, calm conditions are in the forecast with light winds. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s at the coolest point of the night. If any thunderstorms develop today, they’ll gradually dissipate after sunset.

Expect a warm and muggy start to the month of June tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 80s. However, the month of June is expected to be “cooler” and “wetter” than average overall. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details on the forecast, and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com