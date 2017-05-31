Fitness center focuses on senior adult health

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the month of June approaches, it won’t be long before the temperatures rise to that level of summer heat that could be dangerous to your body.

“They need to make sure they’re hydrated and they’ve also eaten protein so they won’t pass out. Also, they need to stretch well and do some adaptive exercises,” Emily Muse with the Lift Wellness Center said.

Muse said there’s also one group in particular they reach out to this time of year. May 31 is National Senior Fitness Day.

“I knew exactly what to expect and how phenomenal The Lift is, especially to this community,” said Barb McConnell, a participant in Wednesday’s activities. “The more you learn about your body, there’s always new information you can get, and I like hands-on. I like coming and listening.”

Community members were able to take part in free assessments, yoga and swim classes. The classes feature activities you can do each day.

“They’re lower impact, stuff you’d do every day, even if it’s just sitting in a chair, getting up, reaching something, getting something out of a cabinet, that kind of focus on things you would do in your everyday life,” Muse said.

Instructors say these types of activities help with health issues such as arthritis.

The Lift said they host this event each year, and it’s free and open to the public.