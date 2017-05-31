Friendship police commissioner indicted, accused of drug dealing

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. — A suspected drug dealer is off the streets in Crockett County, but who the suspect is has many in shock.

Johnny Elmore, 77, served as the Friendship Police Chief for more than 25 years. Currently he is an alderman and the police commissioner. But after a two-month undercover investigation, the man entrusted to uphold the law, is in the county jail accused of dealing drugs.

After receiving a tip in April, the drug task force began an undercover investigation into former Friendship Police Chief Johnny Elmore.

“We purchased Xanax, hydrocodone from Mr. Elmore,” Drug Task Force Special Agent in Charge Johnie Carter said. “He delivered it to us on occasions as well as we purchased it out of his home.”

Tuesday, a Crockett County grand jury indicted Elmore on three counts of drug trafficking. Three more charges were added Wednesday when officers said they found more pills in his home, a handgun and a blue light in the truck Elmore is accused of using to deliver drugs.

Elmore’s 53-year-old son, John was also indicted and arrested Wednesday on drug charges of his own.

“He was indicted on two separate counts where we purchased hydrocodone on two separate occasions, both in the month of May,” Carter said.

Special agents said Elmore admitted to selling the prescription drugs during his arrest but was tight-lipped about why or how much he had sold.

“We’re kind of saddened that someone who use to be in law enforcement as a police chief and then as a current police commissioner would turn to doing something illegal like this,” Carter said. “But on the other hand we’re extremely glad that we caught him.”

Friendship Mayor Casey Burnett said Elmore was an excellent police chief when he served and has been elected multiple times as a city alderman. He said Elmore can still serve on the city board pending the courts decision in this case.

Johnny Elmore is in jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond. His son, John has a bond of $50,000.