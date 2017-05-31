Friendship police commissioner charged with selling, delivering drugs

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — An undercover drug investigation lands a local police commissioner behind bars.

Johnny Elmore, 77, was indicted Tuesday by a Crockett County grand jury after a two-month undercover drug investigation, according to a release from the West Tennessee 28th Judicial Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

Elmore previously served as Friendship police chief for 26 years, according to the release. He also told agents he was recently re-elected as a city councilman and that he has served as the city’s police commissioner for the past eight years.

Agents began investigating Elmore in early April after receiving information that he was selling prescription narcotics, according to the release.

Agents purchased Hydrocodone and Alprazolam from Elmore in his home and also by delivery, the release states.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at Elmore’s home where they reportedly found a handgun as well as a blue police light in a pickup truck Elmore used for delivering drugs.

Anyone with information about drug sales is urged to call the 28th Drug Task Force at 731-784-0555. They do not use caller ID and callers can remain anonymous.