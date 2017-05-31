Humboldt Post Office marks 100 years

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Post Office is marking quite the anniversary this year.

The Humboldt Historical Society celebrated Wednesday to honor the building’s 100th year. They also rededicated the building and shared photos and memorabilia from the last century.

The exterior has not changed over the years, but the inside was remodeled in the 1960s and 70s.

“The building was started in the summer of 1916 and finished in early 1917,” Humboldt Historical Society President John Blankenship said. “It moved from Main Street to were it is now and upgraded to what it is now, which is two stories.”

Blankenship says the first female post master, or post mistress as they were called at the time, joined the team in 1920.