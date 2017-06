Information on helping with renovations to historic Milan Polk Clark Enrichment Center Gymnasium

To make a donation for renovations to the Milan Polk Clark Enrichment Center Gymnasium, contact the Bank of Milan where an account is set up. All donations are tax deductible.

Checks can be mailed to Polk Clark Enrichment Center c/o Bank of Milan, 2011 E. Van Hook Street, Milan, TN 38358.

Call (731) 723-3577 for more information.