Community asks for help in renovating historic Milan Polk Enrichment Center Gymnasium

MILAN, Tenn. — In Gibson County the community is asking for your help to renovate the Milan Polk Clark Enrichment Center’s gymnasium.

Although the school closed in 1996, the building is on the national register of historic places. Right now the gym needs between $250-300,000 in repairs. You can see the gym floor has caved in, there’s mold and major roof damage. With your help the center can raise the funds to fix-up the facility.

“We’ve got to have some people step up. organizations, we’ve got to get some grants to save the gym,” former Milan Mayor Don Farmer said.

“It’ll be impactful for everybody in Milan, not just the 4th ward, not the black community, everybody in Milan, because all kinds of activities can go on there,” Polk Clark Program Director Joyce Vonner said.

To find ou more on how you can help in renovating the historic Milan Polk Clark Enrichment Center Gymnasium, visit the “Seen on 7” section.