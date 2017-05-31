Lane College looks to renovate their 96-year-old stadium

JACKSON, Tenn. — College athletics are extremely competitive nowadays, especially when it comes to recruiting. Coaches have to keep up with the latest trends; if not, it could cost them a high school recruit.

For the Lane College Dragons, they’re doing all they can to lure athletes to their school said athletic director and head football coach Derrick Burroughs.

“Being the coach I am, me being the person I am, I want to compete you know, I want to know what it’s like to win championships like everybody else,” Burroughs said.

Burroughs knows in order to make that happen, changes need to be made.

“Everybody’s getting it, everybody is upgrading facilities because they know, they know that it helps out in recruiting,” Burroughs said.

Lane’s football stadium is a 96-year-old stadium, so it may not catch the eye of a high school athlete.

“Kids are so impressionable now and if you don’t have a stadium or facilities, it’s going to be a little tough,” Burroughs said.

Burroughs, a former Buffalo Bill, invited his former teammate and Hall of Famer Andre Reed to speak at Lane’s dinner with the professionals to help begin raising the millions it’ll take.

“I just want to encourage everybody to come out, listen to Andre speak and if you not a Buffalo Bills fan, just come out and support Lane College,” Burroughs said.

On June 10, community members can hear from one of the NFL greats and get a chance to meet several other former NFL players.

Tickets are $125 per person or $1,000 thousand per table.

The money raised will help the Dragons build the stadium they desire.

“I really would like for us to do something before the first game,” Burroughs said. “I think that’s a little bit ambitious of us, but hey you know what, I got dreams.

For more information, or to find out how you can purchase tickets, you can call 731-426-7568.