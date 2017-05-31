Lexington Police: man in custody following disturbance at grocery store

LEXINGTON, Tenn.-Police take a man into custody following a disturbance at a Lexington grocery store, late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Capt. Jeff Middleton of the Lexington Police Department, a mentally disabled man entered the Save-a-Lot store with a pellet gun and a samurai sword. A shot time later, officers arrived and took the man into custody.

Investigators said no one was injured and no word if any charges will be filed.