Mugshots : Madison County : 5/30/17 – 5/31/17

1/19 Terry Taylor No charges entered

2/19 William Holden No charges entered

3/19 Tyrone Golden Violation of probation

4/19 Reese Smith Impersonation of licensed professional

5/19 Marvin McMullin DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/19 Mark Kessler Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/19 Kenya Pirtle No charges entered

8/19 Jill Sheppard Failure to comply

9/19 Jeremiah Pearson Vandalism

10/19 Javorris Long Simple domestic assault

11/19 Erica Kidd Assault

12/19 Clayton Cole Counterfeit controlled substances, evading arrest, schedule I drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/19 Christopher Gilbert Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/19 Carlotta Terry Violation of probation

15/19 Candy Cannon DUI

16/19 Betty Buxton Shoplifting

17/19 Bernice Askew Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

18/19 Angela Lawrence Simple domestic assault

19/19 Amanda Pittman Shoplifting







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/30/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/31/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.