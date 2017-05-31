New building dedicated for “Keep My Hood Good’ organization

JACKSON, Tenn.-A place to help youth in the Hub City opens a permanent residence.

The “Keep My Hood Good” building now has a permanent location on Riverside Drive in downtown Jackson. The organization held its dedication today for the new building. The program was founded in April 2009 by Juanita Jones. It has had multiple locations over the years.

The program is funded through donations and helps youth throughout the community with career development and other skills they need in life.

“It’s my purpose here on earth, my God’s purpose for me to help his children and to help his children is to redirect their focus., give them that hope and that direction and that desire to be a personally responsible adult,” said Juanita Jones, founder of ‘Keep My Hood Good’.

You can and sign up for free at the center. The hours are from 3 p.m until 6 p.m.