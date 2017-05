“Splash” into fun at upcoming 5K

JACKSON, Tenn. –Lace up your running shoes for a 5K that’s all about fun.

On Saturday, June 3, The Therapy and Learning Center in Jackson will host the Splash and Dash 5K and 1 mile run.

Race day registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the center.

The 5K costs $35, and the 1 mile run costs $25.

The race starts at 10:00 a.m.

After the race, runners can enjoy food trucks, vendors, games, and music.