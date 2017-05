Teen dies in apparent drowning at Tennessee campground

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say a teenage girl has died in an apparent drowning at a campground.

Wilson County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore tells media outlets the 17-year-old girl was on top of a buoy when she was hit by a wave at the Cedar Creek recreational area and never resurfaced Monday.

Moore says the girl was taken to a hospital where she later died. The victim’s name was not immediately released.