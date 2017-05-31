Tennessee man charged with killing girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man who was arrested two months after his girlfriend’s body was found in her apartment has been charged with premeditated murder.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Tuesday that 32-year-old Joshua Fisher has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 28-year-old Bria Isaac.

Her body was found by family members on Oct. 15 in the bathtub of her apartment in Memphis. Authorities say she died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Authorities say Fisher was arrested about two months later in Stanton, about 50 miles northeast of Memphis.

Fisher is being held without bond. It was not immediately clear late Tuesday if Fisher had a lawyer to represent him in the case.