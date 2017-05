WEATHER UPDATE

SEASONAL TEMPERATURES WILL PREVAIL OVER THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH THE WEEKEND, WITH DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE 80S.

SCATTERED, MAINLY DAYTIME THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY. RAIN CHANCES WILL PEAK SUNDAY, ASSOCIATED WITH A SLOW MOVING UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com