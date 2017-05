Youth group to present musical at local church

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local youth group performs in a musical, and you’re invited to attend.

Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 4, the youth at Northside United Methodist Church in Jackson will present “Curtain Call.”

Shows start at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free, and if you have little ones, nursery will be provided.

For more information, call (731) 668-0617.