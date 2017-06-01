Warm And Muggy Day

Weather Update:

Good Morning West Tennessee, Its been an icky start to the day with humidity on the rise. While we’re not talking oppressive humidity, there is enough out there now things are quite uncomfortable.

Latest VIPIRcast shows scattered storms developing through the afternoon. While we don’t anticipate severe storms today. However, some of the storms may pack a punch. Main threats today will be very heavy rain, small hail and lightning in any individual cells. Overall the threat should be isolated this afternoon.

VIPIR7 Storm Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Moe Shamell

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com