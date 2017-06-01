31st annual ‘Taste of Jackson’ draws hundreds

JACKSON, Tenn — Hundreds arrived to get a ‘Taste of Jackson’. For some it is an annual tradition to sample what the city has to offer, while for others it was a first.

“My son and my daughter-in-law brought us over they have been coming for several years so they decided to bring us and I’m so glad that they did we have truly enjoyed so far,” attendee, Ida Bradford said.

Many food vendors have been participating for years, but there were newcomers as well.

“The one place isn’t even open yet and they’re here getting their name out to people,” attendee, Greg Hizer said. “That’ll help them eventually bring new business to Jackson.”

All proceeds benefit the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation.

‘Taste of Jackson’ Chairman Molly Richardson said, “Feeding the community at the same time saving lives of babies, educating mothers how to have healthy babies.”

Organizers said the money will go to the West Tennessee chapter of March of Dimes, and help in the group’s mission to support research. Last year organizers said they raised close to $30,000, but this year their hope is to exceed that amount and raise $120,000.

“I was blessed to have 2 healthy babies, but I have so many friends that have premature babies, lost babies, and educating parents and educating mothers is so important,” Richardson said.

Some attendees said they cannot wait until next year. “Our first time here and we truly enjoyed it,” Bradford said. “I hope I get to come back again don’t want to miss it anymore. I want to come back again.”

Organizers said they are pleased with Thursday’s turnout, estimating a crowd of 500 to 700 people. Thanks to the support of visitors and vendors, organizers said the event has raised more than $2 million over the last 31 years.