Four burglary suspects make court appearance

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–The burglary suspects Madison County deputies said were chased away by a homeowner armed with two guns appeared in court today.

18-year-old Jaylon Chiles was among the four suspects who appeared this morning and had his bond reduced. The judge would not lower Quentin Childress or Amar Johnson’s bond. All three waived their cases to the grand jury.

19-year-old Kendrick McMullin will have his hearing on June 8. A fifth juvenile suspect is also charged.