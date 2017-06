Hardeman Co. Chamber to host festival in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. –Have fun at a weekend festival, featuring music, food, and games.

Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will present “Bolivar or Bust.”

Friday night, enjoy music on the square, eat tasty food, and make purchases at local shops.

On Saturday, you can see antique cars at a cruise-in car show.

For more information, call the chamber at (731) 658-6554.