Humboldt baker competes on Food Network show

JACKSON, Tenn. — A baker from Humboldt competed on Wednesday night’s episode of “Bakers vs. Fakers” on the Food Network.

“I started baking when I was probably 8 years old with my grandmother,” Tim Hayes said.

The Humboldt native said he spent Thanksgivings growing up in the kitchen, baking for family. “The first cake I actually made was for my mom for her 36th birthday, and it took me probably 20 trips to Wal-Mart,” Hayes said.

He has come a long way since then. The 25-year-old competed in Wednesday night’s episode of “Bakers vs. Fakers” on the Food Network. “Well, it started as a sleepless night,” he said.

Hayes said he was watching the show and decided to apply. “Didn’t think I would get a call back,” he said.

Several weeks and several interviews later, Hayes got final approval. He went to New York in March to compete. “We had to make a s’more using coffee beans and anything we wanted using zucchini,” he said.

On the show, two professionals and two amateurs compete against each other. Judges decide who is real and who is fake. “I was just focused, and after the first round, that’s when I became stressed,” Hayes said.

Be sure to watch the show and find out what happens.

Hayes said his baking business, How Sweet It Is by Tim, has exploded. “The exposure, the opportunity,” he said. “It’s been amazing.”

Not bad for a guy from Humboldt who said he once wanted to be a nurse. “If they have a dream, pursue it and don’t be afraid,” he said. “Just do it.”

Hayes said he watched the episode Wednesday with family.

Hayes also works for Gourmet Your Way in Jackson and provides desserts for Asia Garden restaurant.

If you are interested in contacting Hayes or seeing some of his handiwork, you can find him on Facebook at his business page, “How Sweet It Is by Tim.” You can find the link in the Seen on 7 section of our website.