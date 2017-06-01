Investigators: Thieves break-into one area pharmacy, possible break-in attempt at another

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.-Quick working thieves break into a local Walgreens and police believe they may have tried to do the same at another location.

Brownsville police said an officer found a large hole in the drive-thru’s glass when he responded to an alarm call around 4:30 a.m., Thursday.

Officers believed two thieves climbed through and raided the pharmacy in just 46 seconds.

Jackson police are investigating what they call a possible attempted break-in about two and a half hours later at the Walgreens on Oil Well Road.

Brownsville police said their suspects wore masks and gloves.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Brownsville Police at (731) 772-1215 or Jackson Police at (731) 425-8400.