Jackson Chamber unveils new website promoting “Forward Jackson 2.0” campaign

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson Chamber unveils a new website that it shares with the Jackson Downtown Development Corporation.

The launch of the new site was celebrated Thursday by city and county officials as well as community leaders.

The chamber said this new website is just one of several initiatives in the “Forward Jackson 2.o Campaign”.

“If you’re an economic development consultant somewhere else in the country, it makes access to information about our community a whole lot easier. If you’re a tourist, it makes access to tourism information easier. If you’re looking at investing in downtown Jackson, there’s information there about downtown.

The new website centers around the tagline “Jackson: Connect Here”, reinforcing the message that Jackson is a great place for opportunities.