Local shelter overrun with new kittens

McKENZIE, Tenn. — Summer is here, and that seems to always mean a serious problem for one area animal shelter.

Summer is known as “kitten season” in Carroll County because of the number of new cats the shelter is forced to take in.

“The consistent problem is there are just too many animals that need to come in, and we just don’t have the space,” said Katie Clark, a board member and volunteer.

Clark said the shelter receives animals from Carroll, Weakley and Henry counties.

The shelter can only hold 35 cats comfortably, but now that kitten season is in full swing, they are pushing the limits.

“The biggest thing right now is litters,” Clark said. “We have mama cats with litters. We have litters without mamas.”

The shelter has become overrun with fur babies as a result of people failing to spay and neuter their pets, and also from kittens being sold without having the procedure done.

“People may just lack the awareness,” Clark said. “Maybe they are unaware that by feeding a stray cat, they are feeding into the problem.”

Clark also said dumping animals at shelters is illegal.

Kennel manager Levi Stewart said he hopes to solve the problem by applying for grants to help with the cost of neutering.

“People ask what they can do to help, and really it’s just spay, neuter their pets and keep them vaccinated and healthy,” he said.

If you would like to adopt a cat from the Carroll County Humane Society, the cost is $60. That covers all vaccines and spay and neutering procedures.