Mayors Gist & Harris speak out on county’s lawsuit against city of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The mayors of Jackson and Madison County share their thoughts on the lawsuit filed Wednesday over millions in funding for the school district.

Madison County filed suit against the city of Jackson trying to stop the city from redirecting $12 million in sales tax funds away from the Jackson-Madison County School District and into the city’s general fund.

Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist says it’s the right decision for the people of Jackson, while Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris says the quick nature of the decision has left them scrambling to replace the millions before July 1.

“Sometimes there are issues where you need a good third party opinion, and I think this is where using the court will be a good thing for both of us,” Mayor Gist said.

“To give us, the county and the school system, a day notice you are changing a 28-year-old agreement I think is kind of preposterous,” Mayor Harris said.

Mayor Gist says the money will be used to fund up to $60 million in infrastructure needs.

